A propeller blade for Joby Aviation’s aircraft being manufactured at the Dayton, Ohio facility. Credit: Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation has started manufacturing propeller blades at its Dayton, Ohio facility, helping the company advance its preparations to bring electric air taxis to commercial passenger service.

This development increases Joby Aviation’s internal manufacturing capabilities for a key aircraft component.

Production at the Dayton site uses carbon manufacturing processes and a workforce with experience in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

Joby Aviation plans to produce up to 15,000 blades annually, with each aircraft requiring 30 blades.

The company anticipates finishing blades that meet US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards in December, with installation on flight test aircraft scheduled for the following year.

It indicated that nearly all materials and components necessary for blade production are sourced within a short distance of the facility.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The company expects that its Dayton facility could eventually support output for up to 500 aircraft per year.

Joby Aviation chief product officer Eric Allison said: “Dayton gives us the resources, talent, and speed to scale one of the most technically demanding parts of our aircraft.

“Joby’s propeller blades are a key part of what makes our aircraft special – central to its low acoustic profile and the result of a decade of complex engineering.”

Joby Aviation is applying manufacturing processes developed alongside Toyota in California as part of its approach to integrated production between both states.

The work completed in Ohio will contribute towards Joby Aviation’s type and production certification programmes and provide capacity for future growth.

Last month, Joby Aviation announced collaboration with Nvidia to enhance its Superpilot autonomous flight technology using the new Nvidia IGX Thor platform.

Nvidia has also selected Joby as its exclusive aviation launch partner for this platform.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up