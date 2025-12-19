The partnership aims to link Joby’s air taxis with existing ground transport by using compact, high-throughput vertiports. Credit: Joby Aviation / Business Wire.

Joby Aviation and Metropolis Technologies have announced plans to jointly develop 25 vertiports for electric air taxis across the US.

The initiative will use Metropolis’s network of parking sites as locations for the new infrastructure.

Both companies are evaluating options within Metropolis’s existing portfolio and considering new sites in markets identified for early adoption of electric air taxi services.

Following its recent $1.5bn acquisition of SP+ and a $1.6bn Series D financing round, Metropolis operates over 4,200 parking facilities. The company provides aviation-related services at more than 350 locations across North America.

Its applied AI, including computer vision and biometric recognition technology, will be integrated into the vertiport design to support operations and regulatory compliance.

The partnership also aims to connect Joby’s air taxi offering with current ground transportation networks by implementing compact vertiport models that accommodate high throughput.

Metropolis CEO Alex Israel said: “The real world is the next frontier for AI, and our partnership with Joby marks a critical first step in expanding the Metropolis platform into true mobility hubs to deliver remarkable value for members and partners alike.

“This transformational partnership is the very definition of applied AI in the physical world.

“We are taking the data and recognition capabilities we’ve built in our network and extending it to air travel, creating the seamless, personalised, and magical experience that is the foundation of the Recognition Economy.”

The collaboration extends to baggage handling services through Metropolis’s Bags subsidiary.

Metropolis’s Bags VIP service will initially support Joby’s Blade Urban Air Mobility routes between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports.

This service provides flights lasting five minutes, which the companies say can bypass significant ground traffic delays.

The integration of baggage handling is intended to facilitate access for passengers using Blade’s services in the New York City area.

Metropolis’s involvement includes its existing capabilities such as remote check-in, advanced luggage logistics, and in-terminal guest services at airports throughout North America.

Joby CEO and founder JoeBen Bevirt said: “For air taxis to deliver on their promise of seamless urban travel, they must connect directly with the existing ground transportation ecosystem.

“By leveraging existing parking infrastructure to create mobility hubs, we can deliver on our vision of seamless connectivity for our customers and also maximise the value of those sites without needing to build infrastructure from scratch.”

