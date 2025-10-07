At the airshow, attendees watched the aircraft perform various manoeuvres, including steep climbs and precise hovering. Credit: Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation has carried out a series of public demonstration flights with its all-electric aircraft at the California International Airshow in Salinas, operating between Marina and Salinas airports.

The company’s aircraft, designed for commercial passenger service, performed three round-trip flights from Friday to Sunday.

The aircraft took off vertically from Marina, transitioning into cruise flight to Salinas, and then returning using the same procedures.

These demonstrations follow similar operations conducted with ANA in Osaka, Japan, which are scheduled to continue till 13 October 2025.

Joby stated that the Salinas flights were intended to demonstrate the operational reliability of its aircraft as it prepares for type inspection authorisation flight testing by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) early next year.

During the airshow, attendees observed the aircraft conducting a range of manoeuvres such as steep climbs and precision hovering.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

According to Joby, noise reduction is a key consideration for urban deployment. The company allowed airshow attendees to experience sound levels generated by its aircraft during operations.

Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said: “We’ve had the privilege of flying in places like Japan and Dubai this year, but seeing our aircraft fly at home on the Central Coast and sharing it with our neighbours was truly special.

“I’m deeply grateful to our team and to everyone who came out to see us. Experiencing the aircraft up close shows just how quiet it is, and that gives a real sense of the future of flight we’re building.”

Joby claims to have flown more than 40,000 miles in various urban air mobility trials globally, including previous demonstrations in Dubai, South Korea, and New York City.

The company plans to continue its engagement with industry stakeholders and the public at the Dubai Airshow from 17 November to 21 November 2025 as it advances towards commercial air taxi services.

In August this year, Joby Aviation inked an agreement to acquire Blade Air Mobility’s urban air passenger business, in a move to advance electric air taxi commercialisation.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up