The JFK Terminal 6’s checkpoint will implement Credential Authentication Technology 2 for automated identity verification. Credit: JFK Millennium Partners

JFK Millennium Partners has partnered with K2 Security Screening Group to introduce an advanced security screening checkpoint at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport’s under-development Terminal 6.

This development is part of a comprehensive $19bn growth plan.

The collaboration between K2 SSG and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will integrate the latest technologies from Analogic, Rohde & Schwarz, CEIA, and Leidos to streamline passenger processing.

The security at JFK T6 will employ CT and X-ray systems to produce 3D images, allowing for a “better” screening process.

Passengers will benefit from the convenience of leaving laptops in their bags, like many modern security systems, and an automated bin return system will expedite the handling of carry-ons.

Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) will improve detection of concealed items, improving both security and passenger flow.

Credential Authentication Technology 2 (CAT2) will further modernise the checkpoint by automating identity verification and streamlining the boarding process.

This technology will compare a traveller’s ID against their face, negating the need for a physical boarding pass, according to its manufacturers.

K2 Security Screening Group executive vice president Steve Karoly said: “We are honoured to be chosen by JFK Millennium Partners to work on this transformative project that will enhance the passenger experience at JFK.

“The new Terminal Six security checkpoint will be equipped with state-of-the-art screening technologies, designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety.”

JFK Millennium Partners CEO Steve Thody said: “Security screening plays an essential role in keeping our passengers safe and our airports secure – however, it can also be one of the more stressful parts of the passenger journey.

“Working closely with the TSA, our future T6 security checkpoint will utilise the latest screening technologies provided by K2 and its partners to expedite T6 passengers through the checkpoint, ultimately providing a significantly improved guest experience while enhancing security in parallel.”

Recently, JetBlue, alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Fraport USA, announced a major renovation plan for JFK’s Terminal 5, introducing more than 40 new concessions, including 18 local food and beverage options, to enhance the customer experience.

JFK’s Terminal Six is currently under construction and will open in phases, with the first six gates scheduled to open in 2026 and full completion expected by 2028.