The partnership, initiated in 2018, seeks to enhance operational functions by integrating new modules. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Copenhagen Optimization to enhance its airport operations system (AOS) at Terminal 4.

The latest agreement will see the introduction of a comprehensive solution that combines resource management software (RMS) with an airport operating database (AODB), in collaboration with UK-based Azinq.

Azinq’s Airport Hive is a cloud-based, modular software suite designed to replace traditional AODB systems, offering advanced functionalities for managing various operational aspects.

JFKIAT, the operator of JFK T4, previously implemented several solutions from Copenhagen Optimization, including Better Check-in, Better Forecast, and Better Security, with further enhancements such as Better Baggage and Better Virtual Queueing introduced in 2022 and Better Border in 2023.

Azinq CEO Chris Taylor said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Copenhagen Optimization to fulfil an AODB and billing replacement to JFKIAT using our Airport Hive suite, a fully cloud-based solution to accelerate airport innovation.”

Additionally, JFKIAT will implement the Better Stand and Gate solution, which focuses on the complex management of terminal resources, including automated allocation and planning, seasonal capacity planning, and adherence to airline preferences.

This development is part of JFK T4’s ongoing $1.5bn redevelopment project, which aims to incorporate technologies such as self-service options and digital signage to enhance passenger experiences and streamline terminal operations.

Copenhagen Optimization co-CEO and founder Kasper Hounsgaard said: “The IT landscape of the future will comprise integrated solutions. At JFK T4, we have provided a more modern way of organising the way things work and interconnect.

“We take a ‘best in breed’ approach which ensures that airports are working with providers who are experts in their fields rather than generalists.”

Last month, JFK Millennium Partners teamed up with K2 Security Screening Group to implement a state-of-the-art security checkpoint at the under-construction Terminal 6 of JFK Airport.