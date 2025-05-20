The integrated system enables real-time information sharing among operational teams, crew members, and clients. Credit: Jet Aviation Inc.

Jet Aviation has launched a new digital flight operations environment tailored for its fleets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

The new digital control centre is designed to facilitate real-time information sharing among operational teams, crew members, and clients, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring easy access to data.

The system consolidates information related to flight planning, aircraft updates, airworthiness, crew availability, and training, among other aspects, across more than 15 systems.

This integration automates data collection and entry, reducing the need for manual tracking.

Updates are communicated immediately to the relevant teams, and both customers and crew can monitor trip status in real-time through online or mobile access.

Jet Aviation EMEA flight services vice president Niclas von Planta said: “This new integrated solution streamlines the flight planning process, enabling our teams to access and share data instantly with one another and the customer.

“It is an incredibly exciting development, and I look forward to continuing to enhance the system to provide even more integrated options for our customers in the future.”

The flight operations platform is based on a customised Leon Software management system, which Jet Aviation integrated into its EMEA and APAC operations in December 2024.

The company currently manages a fleet of approximately 70 aircraft in the EMEA region, having added six new aircraft this year, including an Airbus A330, an Airbus 319neo, and two Gulfstream G700s.

In the APAC region, Jet Aviation operates around 30 aircraft, contributing to a global managed fleet of about 300 aircraft.

Jet Aviation APAC flight services vice president said: “The introduction of this bespoke, integrated platform, not only enables our teams to provide an even more efficient and personalised service to our customers, it makes that same information easily and quickly available to customers and crew, as and when they need it.”

Jet Aviation, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, employs more than 4,500 staff across 50 locations worldwide.

The company provides a range of services, including aircraft management, sales, charter services, completions, government programmes, fixed-base operations (FBO), maintenance, and staffing.

In 2023, Jet Aviation completed the construction of a 40,000ft² hangar at its FBO in Bozeman, Montana, increasing the total hangar capacity to more than 300,000ft².

