Jeppesen ForeFlight provides aviation software solutions for the commercial, business, and general aviation sectors. Credit: Toni. M/Shutterstock.com.

Jeppesen ForeFlight has begun operating as an independent company following its separation from Boeing and subsequent acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a transaction valued at $10.55bn.

In April this year, Boeing announced a definitive agreement to sell portions of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to Thoma Bravo.

The transaction included assets such as Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData, and OzRunways.

Boeing stated it will retain its “core digital capabilities,” which utilise both aircraft and fleet-specific data to provide fleet maintenance, diagnostics, and repair services for its commercial and defence customers.

The completion of this all-cash deal positions Jeppesen ForeFlight as a standalone provider of aviation software solutions across the commercial, business, military , and general aviation sectors.

The company will continue to offer integrated digital platforms that address functions such as flight planning, dispatch, and crew management.

Brad Surak, who previously headed Boeing’s digital aviation solutions division, has been appointed CEO.

Surak said: “Backed by 90 years of Jeppesen’s gold-standard data and ForeFlight’s relentless spirit of exploration, this combination is building the most unified, intuitive platform in aviation.

“As we return to independence alongside a leader in software private equity investing, we’re enabled to move faster, think bigger, and innovate.”

Jeppesen ForeFlight combines aeronautical data expertise with digital software development to address operational needs in the aviation industry.

It provides data-driven tools to support operational efficiency and informed decision-making for clients worldwide.

Thoma Bravo managing partner Scott Crabill said: “The closing of this transaction underscores Thoma Bravo’s continued leadership in software private equity investing.

“Jeppesen ForeFlight is a world-class vertical software and data business that plays a critical role in powering the aviation ecosystem. We’re excited to support the company’s talented team, invest in innovation, and help accelerate its next phase of growth and global expansion.”

