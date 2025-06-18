GS TeamWork helps to optimise airline and ground handler operations by minimising the workload of back-office allocators. Credit: INFORM Software.

Software company INFORM has introduced GroundStar (GS) TeamWork, a new tool aimed at improving task allocation efficiency for frontline managers in the aviation sector.

The new solution is intended to streamline operations for airlines and ground handlers by reducing the workload of back-office allocators.

Part of the GroundStar software suite, GS TeamWork offers a comprehensive overview of ongoing and upcoming flights, staff deployment, capacity utilisation, and break planning.

It is particularly beneficial for smaller operations, integrating INFORM’s GS RealTime Staff & Equipment into a mobile-friendly platform.

This allows frontline managers to quickly adjust staffing levels, prevent conflicts, and ensure on-time operations.

For larger hubs, GS TeamWork enables allocators to adopt a more strategic approach while empowering frontline supervisors to make real-time staffing adjustments based on operational demands.

This capability is crucial across various areas on the terminal or apron, including aircraft loading and gate services.

INFORM product manager Michael Reinkober said: “GS TeamWork delivers a shortcut in ground operations communication.

“At larger airports, we can allow the central allocation to concentrate on strategic tasks while saving precious communication time, leaving the responsibility to the right people who have the best overview and judgment on current tasks and requirements.”

The tool effectively addresses operational challenges such as overlapping deployment times and uncommunicated changes, according to the company.

Its user-friendly interface allows for quick adjustments during disruptions, whether made manually or through data-driven decision support that provides optimised solutions across multiple business areas.

Employees receive immediate updates through the app, keeping them informed of any delays or changes that may affect their roles.

By leveraging real-time data and proactive recommendations, GS TeamWork helps to minimise errors and costly delays, while enhancing the efficiency and reliability of ground operations.

In March this year, INFORM announced leadership changes in its aviation division to enhance its GroundStar product suite.

