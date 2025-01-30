The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has reported an 11.3% increase in global air cargo demand for the year 2024, exceeding the peak record volumes set in 2021.
The full-year demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), increased by 12.2% for international operations compared to the previous year.
The full-year capacity for 2024, calculated in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK), rose by 7.4% from 2023, with international operations experiencing a 9.6% increase.
Full-year yields in 2024 averaged 1.6% lower than the prior year but were 39% higher than the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Global trade in goods also saw an annual growth of 3.6% in 2024.
IATA anticipates a more moderate growth rate of 5.8% for 2025, aligning with historical trends.
IATA director general Willie Walsh said: “Air cargo was the standout performer in 2024 with airlines moving more air cargo than ever before. Importantly, it was a year of profitable growth.
“Demand, up 11.3% year-on-year, was boosted by particularly strong e-commerce and various ocean shipping restrictions.”
Regionally, airlines in Asia-Pacific led with a 14.5% year-on-year increase in demand, the highest among all regions. Capacity in the region increased by 11.3%.
North American carriers, on the other hand, reported the lowest demand growth at 6.6%, with a 3.4% rise in capacity.
European airlines experienced an 11.2% demand growth and a 7.8% increase in capacity. Middle Eastern carriers followed closely with a 13% rise in demand and a 5.5% growth in capacity.
Latin American and African airlines also reported year-on-year demand growths of 12.6% and 8.5%, respectively, with corresponding capacity increases of 7.9% and 13.6%.
Earlier this month, IATA reported an 8.2% rise in global air cargo demand for November 2024.