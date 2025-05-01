The research team is creating a hybrid hydrogen-electric system that merges the power density of batteries with the energy density of hydrogen fuel cells. Credit: Diamond Aircraft Industries.

Diamond Aircraft has initiated a project funded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) to investigate the use of gaseous hydrogen as a fuel source for hybrid powertrains in general aviation.

The project, named ‘H2EDT’ (Hydrogen-based Twin-engine Electrification and Digitalisation Testbed), involves collaboration with several research institutions, including FH JOANNEUM, TU Graz, HyCentA, and IESTA.

The research will focus on the manufacturing and testing of an experimental hybrid testbed and take place at Diamond Aircraft’s facilities in Wiener Neustadt. It is expected to continue until the end of 2025.

Hydrogen powertrains provide a higher system-level energy density than purely electric systems, enabling greater range and endurance for zero-emission aircraft.

However, depending solely on hydrogen for aircraft propulsion presents significant challenges, such as the low power-to-weight ratio of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen storage.

The research team is developing a hybrid hydrogen-electric architecture, which combines the high power density of batteries with the high energy density of hydrogen fuel cells.

The testbed will be designed as a scaled general aviation platform, featuring a fuselage, independent battery sets, a hydrogen fuel cell, a hydrogen storage system, and up to ten electric motors and propellers.

Originally intended to replicate powertrains used in twin-engine general aviation aircraft, the design has been adapted to accommodate a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) platform due to the growing interest in advanced air mobility.

The H2EDT project aims to assess a comprehensive approach to energy management and heat recovery while evaluating the performance and reliability of hydrogen fuel cells and associated storage and distribution systems for aviation.

A notable aspect of the H2EDT is its digital power management system, developed by FH JOANNEUM, which allows for a ‘parallel’ hybrid architecture where both batteries and hydrogen fuel cells can power any motor in the system.

This system employs digital sensors and multiple power sources to optimise the combination of electric and hydrogen power, enhancing efficiency and safety.

An integral component of the project involves creating a digital twin that incorporates detailed CAD geometry and performance simulations, developed in collaboration with TU Graz.

This model will be calibrated using test data to provide insights beyond the immediate scope of H2EDT testing, including simulations of potential failure modes and various environmental conditions.

Another objective of the project is to establish certification and design guidelines for a potential follow-up hydrogen project on a full-scale general aviation platform, such as the DA40 or DA42.

The research will also explore certification and design challenges specific to hydrogen storage and distribution systems.

The results of the H2EDT project are expected to be presented in the first half of 2026. The project has received funding from the Austrian research funding programme Take Off, managed by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG).

