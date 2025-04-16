Huawei has announced five new aviation solutions at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei introduced five new aviation solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 in Madrid, aimed at advancing the digital transformation of the aviation sector.

The newly launched solutions are designed to support the aviation industry transition towards broadband, cloud, and AI.

Among these, the Smart Airport Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) offers comprehensive situational awareness to enhance decision-making processes.

The IOC integrates more than 30 airport production systems, facilitating streamlined management and operations.

By employing AI algorithms, the IOC predicts aircraft movements and optimises resource allocation, resulting in a reported 5% improvement in flight departure punctuality and ground support efficiency.

In addition, Huawei’s Smart Airport Perimeter Security solution employs fibre sensing technology to bolster airport security.

This system identifies airfield intrusions, reducing false alarms from hundreds to less than one per kilometre per day, even in adverse weather conditions.

The Digital and Intelligent Platform leverages cloud technology, data governance, and AI capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and security.

Core services are migrated to the cloud, achieving a recovery time of five minutes and ensuring 99.99% availability. The platform also establishes a data foundation for intelligent applications.

Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Airport Integrated Data Network solution aims to improve communication networks within airports.

The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 enhances passenger connectivity, while the Smart Airport All-Optical Network utilises Passive Optical LAN to provide integrated access to various services.

Huawei Smart Transportation BU global business and strategic partners director Dr Rachad Nassar said: “Moving forward, we will collaborate with more industry partners who have best practices to establish a new ecosystem for airport innovation and development.

“Together, we can help customers streamline existing industry systems, maximise data potential, and improve productivity within the aviation sector.”

Huawei has already partnered with more than 210 airports, airlines, and air traffic management authorities globally.

The company aims to continue developing smart airports that prioritise safety, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction, furthering the intelligent evolution of the aviation industry.

In 2021, Huawei launched its Airport Cloud-Network Solution to assist airports in boosting operational efficiency while also improving security and enhancing the passenger experience.