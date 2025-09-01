The partnership aims to utilise hoppaGo’s SaaS technology to tackle challenges in ground transport sales. Credit: hoppaGo/PRNewswire.

hoppaGo, a multi-modal ground transportation marketplace, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

This collaboration, which has been in place since September 2024, has now integrated hoppaGo’s partner rail network directly onto the SAS website.

The new feature will enable SAS customers to book train tickets across more than 70 countries in a streamlined manner.

The integration connects travellers to more than 2,000 train operators, including services such as Heathrow Express, Arlanda Express, and Renfe Viajeros.

This development aims to simplify the travel process by allowing customers to avoid last-minute queues and make bookings from a single online platform.

SAS ancillary products and retail head Caroline Bergstrom said: “hoppaGo’s innovative technology and comprehensive marketplace perfectly align with our vision to be the go-to choice for travellers.

“This deepened partnership allows us to offer a truly seamless door-to-door experience, reinforcing our commitment to customer-centric innovation and operational excellence.”

The partnership will leverage hoppaGo’s Software as a Service (SaaS) technology, which addresses challenges in ground transport sales.

By offering intelligent, multi-touchpoint options throughout the customer journey, from flight booking to post-booking communications, hoppaGo aims to provide the most suitable travel options at optimal times.

In addition to accessing a marketplace of over 70,000 ride providers in more than 182 countries, passengers can now easily compare and book rail journeys.

This solution supports travellers in customising their journeys based on their requirements for an executive vehicle or a cost-effective train ticket.

hoppaGo managing director Chris Harrington said: “By embedding our vast rail, private transfer, and ride-hailing network into the SAS customer journey, we are not only providing unparalleled choice but also future-proofing their service offering, driving both customer satisfaction and sustainable revenue growth.”

