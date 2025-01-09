Honeywell has announced an expanded partnership with NXP Semiconductors to advance the development of next-generation aviation technology, announced at CES 2025.
The latest collaboration is based on their existing relationship, which began “helping optimize how building management systems sense and securely control energy consumption”.
This extended collaboration will focus on improving flight planning and management efficiency through AI.
The partnership will leverage Honeywell’s aerospace expertise and the capabilities of Honeywell Anthem avionics, alongside NXP’s computing architecture.
Another focus will be on advancing large-area cockpit displays with high-resolution screens, simplifying transitions to new avionic technologies, and extending the lifecycle of critical aviation technologies.
NXP Semiconductors president and CEO Kurt Sievers said: “NXP’s broad portfolio and systems solutions approach makes us a natural partner for Honeywell on the journey towards creating innovative, intelligent and autonomous avionics that can sense, think and act.”
NXP’s domain-based architecture, which includes “high-compute capabilities, integrated cybersecurity, and functional safety,” will be adapted for aviation applications.
This technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, will now be integrated into Honeywell’s Anthem cloud-connected cockpit system.
Honeywell chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur said: “Our industrial domain expertise combined with NXP’s best-in-class technology is a powerful accelerator for industrial leaders on the path to autonomy.
“Working together, we are developing differentiated solutions and services that shape the future of automation, driving significant customer outcomes and fuelling Honeywell’s growth.”
For the aerospace sector, Honeywell will utilise various NXP processors, such as the i.MX 8 applications processors and S32N super-integration processors.
These will enable Honeywell Anthem to deliver rapid data processing and real-time AI-driven insights thereby improving safety and enhancing performance in the air and on the ground.
Vertical Aerospace, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, is one of the early adopters set to use the technology. They are currently testing their piloted VX4 prototype aircraft, which features Honeywell Anthem avionics.
In July 2024, Honeywell partnered with United Airlines to provide avionics technology for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet over the next decade.
The suite includes a 3D weather radar, intuitive pilot displays, a 25-hour flight data recorder, and a radar altimeter to support landings and mitigate 5G interference.