High Lander, a provider of UAS traffic management (UTM) and drone fleet management (DFM) solutions, has announced a partnership with Dimetor, a telecommunications technology firm based in Vienna.

This collaboration aims to integrate Dimetor’s technology into High Lander’s Vega Hub suite, enhancing the capabilities of the Vega UTM interface.

The integration will introduce “advanced” cellular connectivity and population density displays, which are essential for airspace managers and drone operators.

These enhancements will provide critical data that supports the safety and compliance of drone missions.

Dimetor’s AirborneRF technology offers an altitude-based analysis of cellular signals, creating layered coverage maps that account for factors such as antenna tilt and elevation.

This technology enables operators to identify the optimal spatial parameters for their missions, which is important for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights that require reliable cellular connectivity.

Additionally, Dimetor’s ground risk feature utilises anonymised tracking data to generate real-time population density maps. This information is vital as airspace regulations often limit UAS operations over populated areas.

Access to current data regarding the location and movement of individuals will facilitate regulatory approvals for drone operations

Dimetor CEO Thomas Neubauer said: “Our mission at Dimetor is to facilitate the growth of unmanned aviation by providing a connection between airspace stakeholders and the telecommunications infrastructure they rely on to operate safely and at scale.

“This goal is in perfect alignment with High Lander, a company whose airspace management solutions lead the way in efficiency and safety.”

High Lander’s Vega UTM serves as a comprehensive airspace management platform for UAS. It features live airspace traffic data from various sources, autonomous strategic and tactical deconfliction, smart Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS), and weather advisories.

The platform also includes a user-friendly application for drone operators to submit flight plans for approval.

Furthermore, Vega UTM can be integrated with additional solutions such as counter-UAS systems and sensor arrays.

It is currently operational for clients globally and plays a significant role in various UTM projects and official UAS technology sandboxes.

High Lander CEO and founder Alon Abelson said: “With Dimetor’s groundbreaking data feeds seamlessly integrated into Vega UTM, airspace managers and UAS operators will be able to make better informed operational decisions.

“This partnership reflects the importance of strong connections between UAS service providers and connectivity specialists within the aviation industry, and we’re proud to have partnered with a global leader.”

