Signing of the MoU between Hamad International and Shenzhen Bao’an. Credit: Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport in Doha has formalised a Sister Airport agreement with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, aiming to expand air connectivity and facilitate collaboration between Qatar and China.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong. Representatives from both airports attended, along with delegates from Shenzhen, Shenzhen Airlines, Qatar Airways, and senior airport officials.

The agreement establishes a framework under which MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Shenzhen Capital Group will cooperate in areas such as market analytics, route planning, and technology deployment.

Both parties have identified opportunities to strengthen passenger and cargo flows between China, the Middle East, and other global markets. The partnership supports ongoing links between Doha and Shenzhen, focusing on economic development through aviation networks.

Hamad International Airport chief operating officer Hamad Al Khater said: “By linking Doha and Shenzhen, with shared values in technology and service excellence, we are creating smarter, more sustainable journeys for future travellers while advancing stronger economic and cultural ties between our nations.”

Doha currently offers direct flights to nine cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Xiamen, and Hong Kong.

These connections provide access to more than 120 international destinations via the Qatari hub.

Data from January to August indicate that 1.1 million passengers travelled from these Chinese cities through Hamad International Airport. Travellers from Shenzhen accounted for over 2% of this total.

At the same Routes World event where the agreement was signed, Hamad International Airport discussed network expansion with airline partners to further develop its global reach.

Shenzhen Airport Group deputy general manager Chen Fanhua said: “Hamad International Airport is a leading hub in the Middle East, this represents a meaningful step in Shenzhen Airport’s journey toward internationalisation.

“As one of the gateways of the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Airport is committed to expanding its global network and enhancing hub functions.

“Through this partnership, we will work hand in hand with Hamad International Airport to provide passengers more seamless travel experiences, open new opportunities for trade and tourism, and deliver sustainable value to passengers, airline partners, and economies of both regions.”

In October 2024, Shenzhen Airlines started a thrice-weekly route between Doha and Shenzhen. This marked the first direct service to the Middle East, making Shenzhen the ninth Chinese destination connected to Doha.

Qatar Airways will expand its codeshare with China Southern Airlines from 16 October 2025, adding its code to China Southern’s thrice-weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha.

In turn, China Southern will offer its “CZ” code on Qatar Airways flights serving 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Last month saw a similar Sister Airport MoU signed between Hamad International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport. This earlier agreement is designed to support joint projects related to airport operations, technology integration, service design, and innovation aimed at improving passenger and cargo movement.

Earlier in the year, Hamad International Airport completed an expansion project with Concourses D and E coming into operation.

The terminal area increased by 14% to 845,000m2 and annual capacity surpassed 65 million passengers. Seventeen new aircraft contact gates brought the total to 62.

