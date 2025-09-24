The MoU was signed at the Beijing Daxing terminal. Credit: Hamad International Airport.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar has formalised a partnership with Beijing Daxing International Airport through a sister airport memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This agreement aims to enhance the cooperation between Qatar and China, while also increasing global air connectivity via Doha.

The MoU, signed at the terminal in Beijing Daxing, aligns with Qatar Airways’ partnership with China Southern Airlines, and a similar agreement between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Under the terms of the MoU, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Beijing Capital International Airport Group, which operates Beijing Daxing, will collaborate on joint projects to improve the flow of passengers and cargo.

Their collaboration will concentrate on operations, technology, service design, and “innovation”, aiming to establish both airports as leaders in hub excellence.

Hamad International Airport currently connects with nine Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, among others.

These cities are linked to more than 120 global destinations through Doha, reinforcing its status as a preferred Middle Eastern hub for Chinese travellers.

DOH chief operating officer Hamad Al Khater said: “This opportunity affirms Hamad International Airport key role in driving aviation diplomacy and advancing Qatar’s partnership with China.

“By collaborating with Beijing Daxing, one of the world’s most forward-looking airports, we are anticipating the evolving needs of tomorrow’s travellers and shaping the future of global connectivity, with Doha as China’s trusted gateway to the Middle East and beyond.”

The sister airport agreement builds on previous successful initiatives between Qatar and China, such as Qatar Airways’ partnerships with China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, which have increased connectivity between the two nations.

Recently, Qatar Airways announced an expansion of its codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines.

From 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will share its code on China Southern’s thrice-weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha.

Additionally, China Southern will extend its “CZ” code on Qatar Airways flights beyond Doha to 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, subject to Chinese government approvals.

With this expansion, Beijing Daxing is said to become the second Chinese gateway with non-stop flights operated by China Southern Airlines.

Doha is also connected to Beijing through daily flights from both Qatar Airways and Xiamen Airlines.

The frequency increase and codeshare expansion will enable Qatar Airways and its partners to offer 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.

In February this year, Amad International Airport opened Concourse E as part of its terminal expansion project.

This new concourse aims to streamline boarding, boost operational efficiency, enhance accessibility, and include sustainable features.

