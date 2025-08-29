The new facility will produce electric propulsion systems and battery modules for the Bristell B23 Energic aircraft. Credit: H55.

Swiss company H55 has opened a new manufacturing facility for aircraft battery packs in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, marking its first operational site in North America and the commencement of its manufacturing activities in Canada.

The inauguration is said to follow the company’s recent sale of its first 100 electric aircraft.

The event featured the Bristell B23 Energic aircraft, which recently completed a tour in the US, and Harbour Air’s eBeaver aircraft.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) Minister Carlos Leitao said: “The Government of Canada is committed to supporting businesses focused on the future.

“Since adopting sustainable practices is essential to the growth of the aerospace industry—a pillar of both the Canadian and Québec economies—H55’s decision to establish its North American headquarters in Greater Montréal is excellent news for the entire sector.”

The new facility will focus on producing battery packs for customer aircraft, with initial deliveries expected to commence in 2027.

It will support the production of electric propulsion systems and battery modules for the Bristell B23 Energic, which has received orders this year, as well as cater to clients such as CAE, Pratt & Whitney Canada, and Harbour Air.

The certification process for H55’s 100kW electric propulsion system is anticipated to conclude soon, with the first units expected to be delivered in 2026.

H55 co-founder and executive chairman Andre Borschberg said: “Following the commercial success of our US tour, I am delighted to inaugurate our battery assembly line in Quebec.

“This reflects our determination to expand our activities in North America and to be closer to our Canadian customers. The electric flight experience convinced every passenger who flew aboard the Bristell B23 Energic, powered by H55’s propulsion system and technology.”

H55’s establishment in Canada has received support from federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

In 2023, Equipmake announced a manufacturing technology agreement with H55 to provide aeronautical electric motors.

This collaboration builds on a prior agreement in which Equipmake supplied advanced electric motors for the development of the H55 Electric Propulsion System (EPS).

