The Global 8000 business jet is set to enter service in late 2025. Credit: Bombardier Inc/GlobeNewswire.

Bombardier has announced the successful inaugural flight of the Global 8000 business jet’s first production model.

This event took place at the company’s Aircraft Assembly Centre located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

During the flight, a series of tests were conducted as part of the production flight test procedures, with pilot Sandro Novelli at the controls, assisted by co-pilot Charlie Honey and flight engineer Bhargav Bhavsar.

All flight controls were tested, and the aircraft’s systems functioned as anticipated, according to the company.

Bombardier stated that the flight test vehicle (FTV) has surpassed expectations during its testing phase.

The first production aircraft is set to be transported to Bombardier’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montreal for interior fittings.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service in the latter half of 2025.

Bombardier engineering and product development senior vice president Stephen McCullough said: “This first production flight marks yet another successful milestone for Bombardier’s Global 8000 programme and we are very pleased with how the aircraft performed on its maiden journey.”

The Global 8000 is an advancement of the Global 7500 model, which has recorded more than 250,000 flight hours and over 200 deliveries since its introduction in 2018.

The new jet boasts a maximum speed of Mach 0.94, making it the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, and offers a range of 8,000nm.

It is designed to facilitate quicker travel on routes such as Dubai to Houston and Singapore to Los Angeles, with an average cruise speed of Mach 0.92, allowing for a range of up to 4,200nm.

In addition to its speed and range, the Global 8000 features runway performance comparable to that of a light jet, enabling access to smaller airports that other aircraft in its category cannot reach.

The aircraft offers four distinct living spaces and a separate crew rest area. The cabin is engineered to maintain a low altitude of 2,900ft, promoting a comfortable environment for passengers during their journeys.

Bombardier Operational Excellence System, Manufacturing and IT executive vice president David Murray said: “This first flight is a reflection of the dedication and high skill level of our engineering, production and flight teams to follow through and execute with precision and mastery at all stages of the manufacturing and flight-testing process.”

In 2022, Bombardier broke ground on a new 100,000ft² maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will support all Bombardier business jets, according to operator Abu Dhabi Airports.

