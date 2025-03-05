Integrating Q-Net’s technology with Gigaplex’s systems will enhance airport security with real-time, multi-location X-ray screening. Credit: CatwalkPhotos/Shutterstock.

Gigaplex has joined forces with Q-Net Security to enhance the cybersecurity of its remote screening technology used for reviewing airport X-ray images from a distance.

The partnership is set to enhance the protection of X-ray image processing and transmission.

This collaboration will utilise Q-Net Security’s FIPS 140 certified encryption to connect aviation security computed tomography (CT) X-ray machines and viewing stations.

Q-Net’s advanced silicon-based cybersecurity solution offers better speed and security compared to traditional software-based systems, such as virtual private networks.

The company’s quantum compute resistant encryption and zero trust principles provide a formidable defence against evolving cyber threats, according to the company.

The integration of Q-Net’s technology with Gigaplex’s systems will advance airport security by enabling real-time screening of X-ray images from multiple locations.

Remote officers will be able to rapidly and securely review images, thus enhancing security and improving staffing efficiency at checkpoints.

Q-Net Security chairman and CEO John Pyrovolakis said: “We are excited to support Gigaplex in delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, not just for today’s threats but also for emerging challenges driven by Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing – challenges that could undermine traditional VPN and firewall solutions.”

Gigaplex’s technology adheres to the open architecture Digital Imaging and Communications in Security (DICOS) standards, which guarantees compatibility with any standards-compliant CT system globally.

This ensures that the solution can be integrated seamlessly into existing airport security infrastructures.

Gigaplex co-manager Lee Kair said: “When compared to traditional cybersecurity solutions, Q-Net Security’s hardware-based encryption enables Gigaplex to use less bandwidth while securing images faster and at scale. This partnership provides a unique capability for our remote screening solution.”