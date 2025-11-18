Emirates has entered into an agreement with GE Aerospace to acquire 130 additional GE9X engines. Credit: General Electric Company.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has signed an agreement with GE Aerospace for 130 additional GE9X engines for installation on 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

The latest contract increases the airline’s total order of GE9X engines to more than 540 units, which also includes spare engines and a long-term servicing contract.

The GE9X engine is used solely on the Boeing 777X series.

According to GE Aerospace, this engine offers 10% better specific fuel consumption compared to its predecessor, the GE90-115B, and features emissions technology that is a generation ahead.

The engine underwent testing before it entered service, including over 1,700 dust ingestion cycles designed to assess performance and durability in harsh conditions such as those found in the Middle East.

The company also noted that all its commercial engines, including the GE9X, are “certified to operate on approved sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today.”

GE Aerospace commercial engines and services president and CEO Russell Stokes said: “We are proud to deepen our decades-long partnership with Emirates as we advance the future of flight together.

“Already the world’s largest customer for GE90 and GP7200 engines, this additional GE9X order reflects Emirates’ confidence in our technology and our team.”

Emirates currently operates services to over 140 destinations across six continents and holds the largest fleet of Airbus A380s, mainly powered by GP7200 engines, and Boeing 777s, which use GE90 engines exclusively.

Emirates Airline and Group chairman and chief executive said: “Emirates is already the world’s largest Boeing 777 operator andwe are expanding our commitment to the programme today with additional orders worth $38bn for 65 Boeing 777-9s, and 130 GE9X engines.”

In a separate development at the Dubai Airshow 2025, flydubai and GE Aerospace announced an order for 60 GEnx-1B engines to power flydubai’s inaugural widebody fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

This arrangement comprises spare engines along with a long-term servicing contract intended to facilitate the airline’s start of long-haul routes.

flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “Over the years, flydubai has established itself as a key player in the aviation industry, driven by a vision to make travel more accessible and convenient through Dubai’s global aviation hub.

“The performance and durability of our engines play an integral role in the success of our operations and fleet expansion plans, especially as we prepare to welcome the Boeing 787 aircraft to our fleet in the coming years.”

flydubai, established in 2008, serves more than 135 destinations across 57 countries and is expanding its operations to include long-haul travel.

In September this year, GE Aerospace and US-based aircraft manufacturer BETA Technologies (BETA) announced a strategic partnership to advance hybrid electric aviation.

As part of this collaboration, GE Aerospace intends to make a $300m equity investment in BETA, pending regulatory approval.

