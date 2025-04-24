The hybrid heliport will pave the way for commercial air taxi services in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Aviation. Credit: Archer Aviation Inc.

The General Civil Aviation Agency of the United Arab Emirates has granted design approval for the conversion of the helipad at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal into a hybrid heliport, facilitating operations for both helicopters and eVTOL aircraft.

Archer Aviation, in collaboration with its infrastructure partner Falcon Aviation, is leading the air taxi plan.

The facility is expected to be the first hybrid heliport in Abu Dhabi, marking a step towards introducing commercial air taxi services, with initial operations anticipated in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

The GCAA is the first civil aviation authority worldwide to create regulatory standards for hybrid infrastructure. This framework aims to ensure the safe and efficient operation of both helicopters and eVTOLs from a unified platform.

Following consultations with industry stakeholders, the GCAA is finalising these standards, which are projected for publication by July this year.

Archer and its partners intend to enhance the existing facility by incorporating charging infrastructure and upgrading landing and safety systems to accommodate eVTOL aircraft, under the GCAA’s guidance.

This approach allows Archer to leverage existing airspace regulations and infrastructure, avoiding the time and expense associated with constructing a new vertiport.

Archer CEO and co-founder Adam Goldstein said: “Leveraging existing aviation assets is a cornerstone of our launch strategy. It allows us to move both quickly and safely, getting critical infrastructure ready ahead of our planned commercial launch.

“This achievement has only been possible through strong partnerships with the GCAA, ADIO and our local operating partners.”

The choice of the cruise terminal location is strategic, as it serves as a popular tourism destination, attracting more than 650,000 visitors annually.

This site provides access to key cultural and leisure attractions in Abu Dhabi, including the Abu Dhabi Port, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the forthcoming Saadiyat Cultural District, and the Corniche.

Air Synapsis, a Dubai-based firm specialising in heliport and vertiport design, has contributed to the apron and airspace design for this hybrid heliport project.

GCAA director general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said: “This milestone is not just about infrastructure, it reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and global leadership in advanced air mobility.

“Through our close collaboration with Archer and Falcon Aviation Services, we are enabling a future where sustainable, high-tech air transport becomes a core part of our urban landscape.”

Last month, Archer Aviation partnered with Ethiopian Airlines to deploy its Midnight electric air taxis through the “Launch Edition” programme, valued at up to $30m.

