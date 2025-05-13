The database provides South Pacific aviation customers with the latest navigation information. Credit: Garmin

Garmin has announced the expansion of its Navigation Database to include the South Pacific region, which includes Australia, New Zealand.

Previously available only to users in the Americas and Europe, this database now offers South Pacific aviation customers access to the latest navigation information for their Garmin avionics.

The database covers over 20 countries and more than 2,500 airports, providing essential information for navigation during departure, arrival, and approach phases of flight.

The database is compatible with various Garmin aviation products, including integrated flight decks, navigators, and portable devices. It includes enroute and airspace data, instrument procedures, frequencies, and airport information.

It has been tailored to meet regional requirements, featuring verified aircraft landing areas (ALAs) in Australia and visual reporting points (VRPs) in New Zealand to assist with VFR navigation. The Garmin Pilot mobile application also includes unverified ALAs.

Garmin aviation sales, marketing, programmes and support vice president Carl Wolf said: “The Garmin Navigation Database continues to be an affordable and trusted solution in many regions throughout the world, and we are excited to expand its coverage to the South Pacific region.”

To facilitate database updates, Garmin offers the Navigation Database alongside other critical databases through annual subscriptions. This allows pilots to update multiple databases on a single device.

Several purchasing options are available for updates, including single updates, annual bundles, and OnePak subscriptions for all compatible avionics within an aircraft.

The South Pacific OnePak subscription provides a cost-effective solution for pilots with integrated flight decks or multiple Garmin systems, combining the Navigation Database with other essential databases for a single annual fee.

Garmin also offers additional services such as Database Concierge and PlaneSync to further streamline database updates.

Database Concierge enables pilots to download updates to their Garmin Pilot app and wirelessly transfer them to compatible avionics, while PlaneSync provides automatic updates over 4G LTE or Wi-Fi.

In October 2024, Garmin introduced the G3000 PRIME, an advanced integrated flight deck that enhances safety, boosts efficiency, and minimises pilot workload throughout all flight phases.

