Frankfurt Airport in Germany has introduced walkthrough security scanners for passenger checks, claiming to be the “first airport in the world” to launch the technology.
The German Federal Police has given the green light for the full-scale use of the Rohde & Schwarz QPS Walk2000 system, following a successful test phase at Terminal 1’s Concourse A.
Unlike traditional scanners that require passengers to hold still in specific poses, this system uses AI-based detection software that allows individuals to pass through at a normal walking pace.
The millimetre-wave technology deployed in these scanners can penetrate clothing, and an avatar highlights any suspicious items in real-time. This allows security staff to concentrate on specific areas if an alarm is triggered, instead of completely rescanning the passenger.
Approximately, 18,000 departing passengers pass through this checkpoint each day.
Following the introduction of the QPS Walk2000, there are plans to expand its use to other security lanes within Terminal 1 and the upcoming Terminal 3.
Rohde & Schwarz microwave imaging department head Andreas Hagele said: “The very successful joint testing and evaluation of the walkthrough scanner by the Federal Police and Fraport at Frankfurt Airport are an example of excellent collaboration by all of the involved parties.”
Fraport, the company overseeing aviation security checks at Frankfurt Airport, has invested around €22m ($22.5m) to equip security checkpoints with advanced CT technology and innovative lane designs.
Since 1 January 2023, Fraport has taken on the responsibility of organising, managing, and operating the airport’s approximately 160 security lanes.
The German Federal Police, while no longer directly handling these operations, remains in charge of defining aviation security requirements, providing oversight, ensuring overall security and certifying security screeners.
Fraport aviation division head Alexander Laukenmann said: “We are the world’s first airport to set a new standard of passenger security with this 360° walkthrough scanner.
“During the test phase, we worked closely with the German Federal Police to optimise its operation and pave the way for its certification.”
In March 2023, Fraport announced plans to cut Frankfurt Airport’s direct carbon emissions to 50,000 tonnes by 2030, reducing the target by 25,000 tonnes. It also planned to reduce emissions at its international subsidiaries to 95,000 tonnes within the same time frame.