IT services provider FPT has announced a strategic partnership with ANA Systems, the IT division of ANA Group, which is claimed to be Japan’s largest airline group.

This collaboration aims to foster “innovation” and improve operational stability within the aviation sector.

The two companies will create a joint operational framework intended to enhance the IT infrastructure across the ANA Group, which includes All Nippon Airways.

The partnership will facilitate the “efficient” management and delivery of IT services within the ANA Group and its affiliates.

Additionally, FPT and ANA Systems plan to leverage the cultural and economic connections between Japan and Vietnam to promote talent exchange and develop digital career pathways through joint training and career development initiatives.

This initiative is part of both companies’ commitment to cultivating future technology professionals, according to FPT.

ANA Systems president and representative director Masashi Ohya said: “We have been collaborating with FPT since 2021, building a partnership to accelerate digital transformation (DX), including securing human resources and developing new technologies.

“Currently, with the aim of further strengthening our collaborative relationship, we are establishing a laboratory structure, conducting joint activities to develop new projects, and promoting a human resources development programme.”

The partnership was formalised during the “Danang – 20 Years of Innovation” event, hosted by FPT, which attracted more than 400 delegates from around the world.

The event featured discussions with leaders and experts from major companies such as Microsoft, IDC, and SAP, focusing on the impact of AI and cloud technologies, as well as Vietnam’s emergence as a global innovation hub.

FPT Software chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha said: “With our extensive experience supporting global airlines, a workforce of AI-augmented software engineers, and partnerships with leading AI players, FPT sees immense potential for collaboration with ANA Systems to enhance operational efficiency and pioneer innovative solutions in the aviation sector.

“This partnership also harnesses the long-standing ties between Japan and Vietnam, creating a collaborative ecosystem where technology, talent, and cultural exchange can drive shared growth and innovation.”

FPT employs 4,500 staff across 17 offices and innovation hubs in Japan, supported by a team of more than 15,000 experts working offshore.

