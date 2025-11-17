Fokker Services Group said its new system provides “active protection” against threats to navigation reliability and avionics. Credit: Shutterstock

Fokker Services Group is set to unveil a civil aircraft anti-jamming and anti-spoofing system at the Dubai Airshow 2025 to be held from 17 – 21 November 2025.

Dubbed the GPS Anti-jamming and Anti-spoofing Solution, the technology aims to address a rise in satellite navigation interference incidents.

The Dutch aerospace company noted that the technology will be available for Boeing 737s, including Max variants, as well as the 747-400 and 747-8 models. Further applications for other narrowbody and widebody aircraft are under consideration.

The first operator of the system has not been disclosed by Fokker Services Group.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently described interference with satellite navigation systems as a “recurrent and persistent challenge” at its Assembly.

It cited operational risks such as degraded positional data, failure to meet performance requirements, disrupted datalink communication, false terrain warnings, and potential mid-air collision hazards.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Fokker Services Group said its GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing system provides “active protection” against threats to navigation reliability and avionics.

The company claims the development “goes beyond detection” by actively countering jamming and spoofing attempts with a “full-spectrum defence” to maintain “uninterrupted navigation.”

Fokker Services Group chief executive Menzo van der Beek said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do. We assembled a team of experts to develop a solution that directly addresses the hazards posed by GPS disruptions.

“With very positive test results and expected entry into service scheduled for January 2026 with undisclosed launching operators, we’re confident this solution will bring peace of mind to pilots, crews, and airlines.”

Fokker Services Group confirmed that the system will be supplied as a modification kit that integrates with existing avionics and cockpit procedures and does not require additional pilot training.

The company identified regions such as the Middle East and Eastern Europe as areas where GPS interference is increasingly reported.

In April 2025, Fokker Services Group and Red Sea Airlines announced the expansion of the Egyptian carrier’s participation in the former’s Boeing 737NG nose-to-tail programme.

Red Sea Airlines added two more Boeing 737-800 aircraft to the programme, doubling its participation compared to the agreement signed in October 2024. The announcement was made during the MRO Americas Event in Atlanta.

Under this programme, Fokker Services Group will continue to service a wide range of components for Red Sea Airlines’ Boeing 737NG fleet, including integrated drive generators (IDGs), engine accessories, hydraulic actuators, valves, cockpit controls, and instruments.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up