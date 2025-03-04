The investment will support the expansion of aircraft services and the construction of a new private jet terminal by 2030 to meet increased demand. Credit: Falcon/GlobeNewswire.

Aviation service provider Falcon is set to invest $100m to enhance its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

The investment will be used to accommodate the growing demand for aircraft services and add a new private jet terminal by 2030.

By 2030, Al Maktoum is projected to become the world’s busiest airport, with the capacity to handle up to 260 million passengers annually.

Falcon’s existing MRO facility, spanning 13,705m2, is located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai.

It boasts advanced technology capable of servicing a broad range of aircraft, including the Airbus A380, one of the largest commercial planes in operation.

Falcon parent company Alex Group Investments chairman and founder Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene said: “We are exceptionally pleased with the growth of Falcon Technic.

“Today, we employ more than 80 professionals at our MRO committed to delivering excellent services to our growing client base.”

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted Falcon CAR 145 approval to initiate MRO operations in the UAE starting in 2024.

This certification acknowledges Falcon as an approved maintenance organisation, with the capability to service aircraft types such as the Bombardier Challenger and Embraer.

In March 2024, eVTOL manufacturer Archer partnered with Falcon Aviation to establish vertiport infrastructure in key locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration is a move towards launching Archer’s Midnight flying car in the UAE and MENA region by 2025.

The companies will develop vertiport infrastructure at Falcon Heliport at Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai, and the Marina Mall heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.