The partnership will introduce JCDecaux’s ISO 27001 certified broadcasting system to the airport. Credit: JCDecaux.

Extime JCDecaux Airport has secured a contract with Airport International Group to operate the advertising activities at Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan starting from 1 August 2025.

The collaboration aims to transform the advertising experience at the airport, which sees over nine million passengers annually.

Extime JCDecaux Airport is a brand launched by outdoor advertising company JCDecaux and the ADP Group to offer innovative advertising solutions to airports.

The company will utilise JCDecaux’s global expertise and its established presence in the Middle East to enhance brand engagement and the passenger journey by introducing an ISO 27001-certified broadcasting system at the airport.

This system will connect all digital assets within the airport, ensuring real-time synchronisation and seamless advertising content delivery, according to flight schedules.

Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Deviller said: “Through our collaboration with Extime JCDecaux Airport, we are introducing a world-class visual environment that seamlessly combines innovation, sustainability and impactful brand storytelling.

“These enhancements are not only designed to create value for advertisers, but more importantly, to enrich the passenger experience at every touchpoint – making it more welcoming, engaging and aligned with the top-tier standards of Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

Extime JCDecaux Airport will also transform static media platforms by introducing energy-efficient LED panels to align with Queen Alia International Airport’s CSR and climate strategy.

These changes are expected to significantly reduce energy consumption and operational costs.

Furthermore, Extime JCDecaux Airport plans to expand its media footprint beyond terminal interiors by gradually introducing Skytouch portrait static assets in exterior areas.

These new installations will incorporate LED lighting systems to improve visibility while aligning with energy efficiency goals.

JCDecaux co-CEO Jean-Charles Decaux said: “This new contract is a recognition of the expertise of the Extime JCDecaux Airport teams and their ability to deploy cutting-edge solutions for advertisers, contributing to the operational excellence of this airport.

“Drawing on the know-how of JCDecaux’s teams, which operate 157 advertising airport contracts around the world, including renowned hubs in the Middle East, Extime JCDecaux Airport will contribute, in collaboration with AIG, to the transformation of Queen Alia International’s airport environment, respecting high quality and sustainable development standards.”

In February 2025, JCDecaux’s renewed and extended its exclusive advertising concession with Dammam Airports Company.

The ten-year contract covers King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport, and Al Qaisumah International Airport, with a focus on digitisation and enhancing the passenger experience.

