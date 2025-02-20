The ten-year contract covers King Fahd, Al-Ahsa, and Al Qaisumah International Airports. Credit: Mousamjm/Shutterstock.

JCDecaux, an outdoor advertising company, has renewed and extended its exclusive advertising concession with Dammam Airports Company (DACO).

This ten-year contract encompasses King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Al-Ahsa International Airport, and Al Qaisumah International Airport.

The partnership, which began in 2010, is set to evolve with a focus on digitisation and passenger experience enhancement.

The renewed collaboration is expected to introduce an advanced media plan this year, aligning with international airport standards.

JCDecaux’s strategy includes the deployment of new landmark displays, digital furniture, and cutting-edge technologies both inside and outside the airports.

The company’s Saudi division will prioritise energy-efficient solutions and the procurement of 100% renewable electricity in line with JCDecaux’s 2030 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) roadmap and its commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

JCDecaux co-CEO and executive board chairman Jean-Charles Decaux said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with DACO and to renew our presence at Dammam King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport and Al Qaisumah International Airport.

“This new contract is a recognition of JCDecaux’s expertise in delivering innovative and high-quality solutions for advertisers. Our commitment to excellence and to providing best-in-class service is at the heart of our enduring partnership, and we are proud that this has been recognised by DACO.”

King Fahd International Airport, the third largest in Saudi Arabia, serves over ten million passengers annually and spans an impressive 776km².

It offers connections to 65 global destinations and was the first in the country to introduce duty-free shopping.

In October 2024, JCDecaux launched its Airport Audience Metrix (AAM) tool at Bahrain International Airport, the first global audience measurement system for airports.

AAM aims to transform airport advertising by enhancing data-driven decision-making in out-of-home (OOH) media worldwide.