EVA Air launched a new co-branded prepaid UATP card for corporate clients, offering streamlined payments, tiered rewards, and greater flexibility. Credit: Eva Air/PRNewswire.

EVA Air has launched a new co-branded UATP prepaid card in collaboration with UATP, a payment network, to elevate the corporate travel experience with streamlined payments and tiered rewards.

The payment solution enables businesses to preload funds, providing greater flexibility and transparency in managing travel expenses.

With each deposit, corporate accounts can access benefits according to their tier, with exclusive incentives for first-time funding. Benefits include complimentary tickets across various classes based on the deposit level.

The card operates on the UATP network, which is tailored for air travel, allowing bookings with any UATP-affiliated airline.

It also enables corporate travellers to earn reward points and incentives on EVA Air bookings, enhancing the value of their travel spend.

EVA Air president Clay Sun said: “EVA Air is investing in corporate and business programmes that support our partners on the move.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“The launch of the co-branded EVA Air UATP ensures they have access to the resources, experiences, and connectivity needed to drive results across borders.”

In April, EVA Air also introduced EVA BizFam, a global corporate travel programme, which offers a one-stop platform for managing business trips and accessing lifestyle benefits.

To access the benefits of the UATP card, travellers must enrol in EVA BizFam.

The combination of these programmes allows travellers to earn additional points from prepaid card spending that can be redeemed for exclusive travel benefits.

In April, EVA Air confirmed an order for six long-range A350-1000 aircraft and three A321neo aircraft.

The order finalises a commitment made in March 2025 and brings EVA Air’s backlog to 24 A350-1000s and 18 A321neo aircraft.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up