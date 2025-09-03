The event was attended by government officials, airline executives, community representatives, and other stakeholders. Credit: Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines has launched its new airport project in Yabello, located in the southern region of Oromia regional state, alongside the introduction of a new passenger service to the airport.

This development is part of Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to enhance regional connectivity and improve aviation infrastructure.

The airport project, which costs more than 1bn birr ($7m), is situated 11km from Yabello Town in the Borena Zone of Oromia.

The project includes a new airfield, access roads, a temporary terminal, and additional amenities.

The establishment of the Yabello airport is expected to promote trade, tourism, investment, and social interactions among residents.

It aims to improve accessibility to southern Oromia, thereby supporting socio-economic development and aligning with Ethiopia’s national development strategy.

This project is one of several domestic aviation initiatives undertaken by Ethiopian Airlines, which continues to expand the country’s aviation sector and connect communities.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “The completion of the Yabello Airport project demonstrates Ethiopian Airline’s commitment to advancing aviation infrastructure that transforms lives and connect communities across Ethiopia.

“This is a transformative moment for the local community and the entire region, and as the flag carrier of Ethiopia, we are proud to have made this moment a reality.”

Ethiopian Airlines Group serves more than 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents.

The airline utilises modern aircraft, including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000, and De Havilland Q400.

In May this year, Ethiopian Airlines chose GE Aerospace’s GEnx engine to power 11 new Boeing 787 aircraft, increasing its GEnx fleet from 19 to 30.

The airline also confirmed its order for GE9X engines for eight Boeing 777-9 aircraft, with options for six additional aircraft.

