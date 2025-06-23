The research was part of EASA’s EPAS 2025, focusing on eMCO, where one pilot manages the cruise phase of a flight. Credit: hxdbzxy/Shutterstock.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced the suspension of its research into single-pilot flight operations, emphasising the aviation sector’s commitment to safety.

This decision affects studies related to Extended Minimum Crew Operations (eMCO) and Single Pilot Operations (SiPO).

EASA’s findings revealed that current cockpit technology does not meet the safety standards associated with two-pilot operations, necessitating further advancements in areas such as workload management, pilot health monitoring, and automated safety functions.

The research was part of EASA’s European Plan for Aviation Safety (EPAS) 2025, which aimed to explore eMCO, where one pilot would oversee the cruise phase of a flight.

However, opposition from pilot unions, including the European Cockpit Association (ECA) and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA), influenced this decision.

These organisations argue that having two pilots provides essential redundancy, especially in emergencies.

Furthermore, a single pilot may struggle to manage unexpected events, even with advanced automation.

While the concept of single-pilot operations is innovative, it faces practical challenges. Modern cockpit operations rely on two pilots to share responsibilities, verify decisions, and respond effectively to crises.

Transitioning to automation in place of one pilot requires the development of “smart cockpits” with reliable systems capable of monitoring a pilot’s health and managing high workloads.

Current technology does not yet provide the necessary reliability, particularly in scenarios where a pilot becomes incapacitated.

Public sentiment also plays a significant role in this discussion, with many passengers expressing apprehension about the idea of a single pilot in the cockpit, despite technological support.

Social media discussions reflect this concern, with users praising EASA’s cautious approach.

EASA’s decision to pause research does not indicate a complete halt but rather a shift in focus towards enhancing two-pilot operations through improved flight deck technologies.

Innovations such as advanced automation and real-time monitoring may eventually pave the way for safer single-pilot systems, although no specific timeline for resuming research has been established.

This decision also aligns with global aviation trends, where safety remains the primary concern.

While some regions, including the US, continue to explore reduced-crew concepts, EASA’s actions ensure that any potential changes adhere to stringent safety standards.

The suspension of research reflects a broader discussion about automation in aviation. While technology offers promising opportunities, it must enhance human expertise rather than replace it.

Two pilots bring unique skills, including decision-making, adaptability, and teamwork, which machines cannot yet fully replicate.

As EASA refines its strategy, it will collaborate with stakeholders, including pilots, manufacturers, and airlines, to balance innovation and safety.

For now, air travellers can be assured that EASA’s priority remains the safety of the skies, demonstrating a commitment to evidence-based progress. The possibility of single-pilot flights may eventually become feasible, but only when safety can be assured.

