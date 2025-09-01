The launch event featured key officials, including DCAA Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi. Credit: GDMO.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has rolled out a new digital security screener licensing system aimed at enhancing the capabilities of security screeners at Dubai airports.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Command, adheres to both national and international standards.

It is part of a strategy to enhance institutional collaboration and strengthen the partnership between the DCAA and Dubai Police, while enhancing the skills of both organisations and guaranteeing the long-term viability of aviation security.

The initiative also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to bolster international confidence in the emirate’s aviation safety and security measures and supports the Government of Dubai’s vision for improved safety and security in the aviation sector.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority director general Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi said: “The launch of the digital security screener licensing system for workers in Dubai airports embodies our firm commitment to security compliance in line with the highest national and international standards.

“It ensures the integration of smart systems and the optimal use of modern technologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the security ecosystem, this achievement is a result of institutional cooperation with Dubai Police, supporting aviation security sustainability, reinforcing international confidence in Dubai’s aviation sector, and keeping pace with the Government of Dubai’s vision for the future.”

The launch event also showcased various security and technological systems and programmes designed for the aviation sector in Dubai.

In May this year, Smiths Detection secured a contract with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) to implement advanced checkpoint screening technologies at Dubai International Airport.

This partnership supports DAEP’s goal of enhancing security and improving the passenger experience at the airport.

