The agreement seeks to boost security and streamline the passenger experience at Dubai Airport. Credit: Smiths Group

Smiths Detection has secured a contract from Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) to deploy advanced checkpoint screening technologies at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in UAE.

This agreement aligns with DAEP’s aim to introduce advanced screening solutions to enhance security measures and improve the overall passenger experience at the airport.

The new screening systems will utilise AI and machine learning (ML) to provide enhanced image clarity, automatic threat detection, and improved speed and accuracy in identifying potential risks.

These advancements are expected to facilitate a better travel process while maintaining high safety standards for all airport users.

Smiths Detection will supply its HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S, which uses computed tomography and automated explosives detection algorithms for enhanced screening of carry-on luggage.

Smiths Detection president Jerome de Chassey said: “As part of this contract, Smiths Detection will provide its latest, most advanced technologies for checkpoint screening, including the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S, an industry-leading computed tomography screening system.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“We are proud to be awarded this contract, and the deployment of this cutting-edge technology will significantly enhance both the security and efficiency of passenger screening processes.”

Smiths Detection brings extensive experience in developing security solutions tailored to the evolving requirements of the aviation sector.

Its technology is anticipated to play a significant role in ensuring the safety of air travel for millions of passengers around the world.

In October 2024, Smiths Detection secured local certification for its iCMORE Automated Prohibited Items Detection Systems (APIDS) algorithm.

It obtained approval from the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism (NCTV).

In March 2023, Smiths Detection partnered with AI threat detection firm SeeTrue to integrate its software with Smiths’ X-ray screening systems, enhancing its screening capabilities.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up