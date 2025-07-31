Many Romanian government officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG.

Diehl Aviation has commenced the construction of a new production facility in Craiova, Romania, with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new facility, encompassing over 12,000m2 dedicated to production and office space, is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in response to increasing demand within the aviation sector.

Increasing production capacity in Craiova will also help optimise the company’s cost structure, allowing it to provide more competitive pricing.

The investment in the Craiova facility amounts to a mid-double-digit million-euro figure.

The facility will focus on the production of components for commercial passenger aircraft, aiming to ensure timely deliveries as production volumes rise.

The construction will be managed by Global Vision, a Romanian company, which is expected to facilitate efficient project execution and regional integration.

Construction is set to be completed by mid-2026, with production expected to begin shortly after.

Initially, the site will create around 75 jobs, with plans to expand the workforce to approximately 500 employees in the medium term.

The new Craiova facility will collaborate closely with Diehl Aviation’s established facilities in Hungary and Germany, contributing to a more extensive international presence in Europe.

Diehl Aviation CEO Jörg Schuler said: “Our new facility in Craiova represents a strategic investment in Diehl Aviation’s future.

“The combination of an excellent location, skilled talent, and strong local partners enables us to continue delivering high-quality and competitive products. We are pleased to take this important step together with the Dolj region and our local partner.”

In June 2025, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) announced a partnership with Diehl Aviation to develop “innovative” technologies for civil aviation, focusing on aircraft systems, cabin technologies, and supply systems.

