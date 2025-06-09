DLR and Diehl Aviation’s cooperation agreement aims for a long-term partnership, focusing on research projects for “efficient” cabin and system architectures. Credit: Diehl Aviation.

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has announced a partnership with Diehl Aviation to develop new technologies in civil aviation.

This collaboration will focus on the development and testing of “innovative” aircraft systems, cabin technologies, and supply systems.

Both organisations plan to leverage their decades of experience to create “practical” solutions for the industry.

The joint research initiative will encompass several key areas, including the development and testing of new technologies for aircraft systems, avionics, cabin systems, and onboard supplies.

The partners will explore innovative design and verification methods, particularly those associated with simulation-based approval processes, including validation and verification as well as virtual aircraft approval.

The collaboration will also aim to establish joint project formats that facilitate the transition of technologies from research to practical application.

Diehl Aviation CEO Jorg Schuler said: “Our cooperation with DLR is an important step toward tackling the technological challenges and opportunities of aviation together.

“By combining our industrial experience with DLR’s scientific excellence, we’re creating a powerful basis for innovation and its implementation.”

The partnership agreement is open-ended and establishes a framework for specific research projects that focus on enhancing cabin efficiency and system architecture.

Through this collaboration, DLR and Diehl Aviation intend to address current and future challenges in the aviation sector, including low-emission flights, smart cabin design, and the digitisation of development and approval processes.

DLR executive board chair Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla said: “Together, we are making a significant contribution to the sustainable and high-performance aviation of tomorrow – in the areas of avionics, cabins and future-looking system architectures.

“This cooperation is the successful continuation of many years of joint activities in security and defence research.”

In 2021, Thales, Airbus, and Diehl Aerospace formed a trilateral agreement to collaboratively develop the central flight control system for CityAirbus NextGen.

