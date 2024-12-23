The Park Assist system will oversee around 18,000 parking spaces at the airport. Credit: TKH Security / PRNewswire.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW or Detroit Metro Airport) has announced the deployment of TKH Security’s Park Assist solution to improve its parking operations.

This automated parking guidance system (APGS) aims to streamline the parking process for millions of travellers, particularly during the high-stress holiday season.

The Park Assist Solution will be installed across DTW’s parking facilities, including the McNamara Parking Garage, the Big Blue deck, and adjacent surface lots.

Chad Newton, CEO of DTW’s operator Wayne County Airport Authority, said: “At Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, we operate one of the largest parking areas in the world totalling more than 18,000 on-airport spaces.

“We trust our customers will experience the benefits of the user-friendly (Find Your Car) app helping them to find available spaces and their parked vehicles upon return. This is one more innovative step we are taking to improve the passenger experience at DTW.”

Upon completion, the system will monitor approximately 18,000 spaces. It is designed to simplify the parking experience for passengers, alleviate traffic congestion, and boost operational efficiency.

Central to the new system is the M5 smart sensor, which provides operators with round-the-clock real-time HD video streaming.

Equipped with two CMOS digital cameras, each sensor can monitor up to six spaces and boasts an accuracy rate of over 99%.

Additionally, the sensors feature a full-spectrum RGB LED indicator, offering a wide range of colours to signal parking availability and special areas, facilitating quick and clear communication with drivers.

TKH Security Northeast regional sales executive Coley Nash said: “Our ability to customise solutions to meet the unique challenges of large-scale, complex facilities like DTW made this project an ideal match for our expertise.

“We are proud to partner with the Wayne County Airport Authority to deliver a quick and stress-free parking experience to their passengers.”

In 2019, the US Customs and Border Protection introduced facial recognition technology at DTW to speed up arrivals and departures.

The biometric entry-exit system streamlines the security process for international travellers by using facial comparison technology to match travellers with their travel documents.