Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has reached a definitive agreement to divest its facility and operations in Subang, Malaysia, to Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) for $95.2m, pending standard adjustments.

This agreement follows a previously announced merger with Boeing and a subsequent agreement with Airbus.

The Subang facility, which spans 45 acres and features a manufacturing space of 400,000ft² within the Malaysian International Aerospace Centre, employs more than 1,000 staff members.

The site is engaged in aerostructures assembly and services, supported by an integrated supply chain that provides access to regional material sourcing and skilled labour.

CTRM is a Tier 2 advanced aerospace composite supplier, specialising in the development and production of composite sub-assemblies for Tier 1 global aerospace suppliers.

The company’s expertise encompasses the design and manufacture of composite components for both aerospace and non-aerospace applications, alongside providing support services such as testing laboratory facilities and composites engineering.

Upon completion of the acquisition, CTRM is set to become a supplier for Airbus, contributing to the A220, A320, and A350 programmes, as well as supporting Boeing’s 737 and 787 programmes.

Spirit AeroSystems executive vice president and chief financial officer Irene Esteves said: “Our agreement with CTRM for the acquisition of this important manufacturing facility ensures a strong future for this business as well as the regional stakeholders in Malaysia.

“This also marks a milestone in the ongoing acquisition of Spirit by Boeing.”

The completion of the transaction is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025, contingent upon the fulfilment of regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit AeroSystems is a manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial and defence aircraft, as well as business and regional jets. It has facilities in the US, UK, France, Malaysia, and Morocco.

The company’s offerings include fuselages, integrated wings, pylons, and nacelles, with a focus on aluminium and advanced composite manufacturing.

