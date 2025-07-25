The main objective of the general contract engineer is to ensure the CPK Airport opens on time, within budget, and according to the defined scope. Credit: CENTRALNY PORT KOMUNIKACYJNY Sp. z o.o. Al.

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), an infrastructure project in Poland, has initiated a tender process to appoint a general contract engineer (GCE) for the development of its new airport.

The selected contractor will serve as both project management consultant (PMC) and contract engineer (construction manager), bringing relevant experience from international greenfield airport projects and significant infrastructure developments within Poland.

The deadline for tender submissions is set for 20 October 2025.

The chosen GCE will be responsible for overseeing the entire airport construction process, ensuring effective management and coordination on-site.

Responsibilities will include consultancy, planning, scheduling, and the integration of various design and construction contracts into a unified programme.

The primary aim of the GCE will be to facilitate the timely, budget-compliant, and scope-adherent opening of the CPK Airport, with a focus on assessing the quality of proposed solutions.

Eligible entities must have acted as project manager within the last 15 years for at least one new airport project, which should have been executed under a build or design-and-build contract, with a minimum annual passenger capacity of 20 million.

Additionally, substantial experience in managing major infrastructure projects in Poland is preferred, stated CPK.

CPK has also noted that bidders are required to showcase a team with direct experience in airport construction.

Financial qualifications include demonstrating a minimum net annual revenue of 500m zlotys ($138m) over the past five years.

The contract is anticipated to be awarded in the first quarter of 2026.

Recently, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) chose Saab to deploy an advanced digital tower system at Warsaw Modlin Airport and to set up an operations centre in the city.

This initiative seeks to enhance the efficiency, flexibility, and availability of air traffic operations, promoting digitalisation and long-term growth in Poland’s aviation sector.

