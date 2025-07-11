Coventry University is involved in the HEIGHTS project, which focuses on utilising hydrogen fuel cell technology in aviation. Credit: Coventry University.

Coventry University in the UK is advancing a project aimed at enhancing hydrogen fuel cell technology for zero-carbon aviation.

Known as HEIGHTS, the three-year initiative is led by Intelligent Energy, a UK-based hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer.

The project has received £17m ($23.09m) in funding from the UK Government through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) Programme.

The programme aims to support innovative aerospace research and is backed by the ATI, the Department for Business and Trade, and Innovate UK.

The HEIGHTS project focuses on preparing Intelligent Energy’s fuel cell power system for next-generation zero-carbon aircraft.

The technology will first be implemented in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, expected to be operational by the end of the decade, with plans to extend its application to larger regional aircraft in the 2030s.

Coventry University’s role involves developing advanced health monitoring and diagnostic technologies to improve the understanding of fuel cell performance during operation.

Coventry University E-Mobility and Clean Growth Research Centre’s electrochemical engineering professor Dr Oliver Curnick said: “Hydrogen fuel cells represent a gold standard for zero-emission aircraft propulsion.

“Alternatives like sustainable aviation fuels and hydrogen combustion still produce polluting emissions, but the only by-product from a fuel cell is water vapour.”

The university’s objective is to advance technologies for monitoring the health of fuel cells.

The monitoring process is currently conducted in a rudimentary fashion by measuring the voltage of each cell within the stack.

This method necessitates multiple electrical connections, which can serve as potential failure points, particularly in aircraft that experience vibrations and temperature fluctuations.

As part of the initiative, the university is implementing a strategy previously utilised for lithium-ion batteries by integrating sensors directly into the cells.

This approach eliminates the need for external connections, thereby improving reliability and diagnostic capabilities.

ATI chief technology officer Jacqueline Castle said: “Hydrogen as a fuel source is an essential part of ATI’s technology roadmaps for future power and propulsion systems.

“We are delighted to be supporting Intelligent Energy’s HEIGHTS programme, which builds upon its prior expertise in fuel cell development to encompass novel means of addressing thermal management challenges associated with aircraft integration.”

