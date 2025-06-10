The Colomiers site will specialise in the final assembly of next-generation electric thrust reverser actuation systems. Credit: RTX.

Collins Aerospace, an RTX division, has expanded its aircraft electrification capabilities with the opening of a new engineering centre of excellence in Wolverhampton, UK, and a new production line for electric thrust reverser actuation systems (elecTRAS) in Colomiers, France.

The Wolverhampton facility is dedicated to developing next-generation elecTRAS for commercial aircraft and is equipped with advanced design and testing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Colomiers site will focus on the final assembly of these systems, aiming to improve production efficiency and capacity.

The transition from traditional hydraulic-powered thrust reverser actuation systems to elecTRAS enables Collins to design nacelle systems that are simpler to install and maintain, while reducing aircraft system weight by 15-20%.

This reduction is said to enhance fuel efficiency and operational performance.

Collins currently supplies elecTRAS for the Airbus A350 family, where thrust reversers redirect engine thrust to assist aircraft in decelerating during landing.

The Colomiers facility will increase Collins’ nacelle integration capacity and improve proximity to customers.

Collins Aerospace’ aerostructures president Ajay Mahajan said: “With decades of experience in nacelles, thrust reversers, and aircraft electrification, Collins’ elecTRAS center of excellence and production line will bring together expertise from across the company to deliver new, innovative solutions for our customers and future platforms.

“Building on in-service learning and experience, our dedicated investment to enable aircraft electrification technologies for the next-generation nacelle and elecTRAS will make future aircraft easier to maintain and operationally efficient.”

The Wolverhampton centre will serve as the engineering hub for elecTRAS, working in collaboration with Collins’ Aerostructures headquarters in Chula Vista, California, and other global engineering centres, as well as its electronic controls and motor systems centre of excellence in Solihull, UK.

With more than 600 A350XWB aircraft in service by the end of 2024 and production expected to continue into the next decade, Collins’ latest elecTRAS has accumulated approximately 11 million flight hours and 1.8 million flight cycles of operational experience.

In April this year, at Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, Collins Aerospace unveiled SelfServ, a new self-check-in and bag drop tool.

Featuring biometrics and a faster processor, it aims to empower passengers and optimise airline pre-security staffing, according to the company.

