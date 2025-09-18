City of Fullerton has collaborated with Wisk Aero to advance air mobility solutions. Credit: Wisk Aero/Business Wire.

Autonomous aviation firm Wisk Aero is joining forces with the City of Fullerton, California, to develop infrastructure for autonomous air taxis at Fullerton Municipal Airport.

This collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to establish operational frameworks for Wisk’s all-electric air taxi service in the Los Angeles-Orange County area.

The MoU outlines several collaborative efforts between Wisk and the City of Fullerton. Key projects include providing technical advice on vertiport requirements and Instrument Flight Rules routes.

The city plans to integrate Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) into its airport’s strategic planning, focusing on infrastructure, electrical grid requirements, and airspace management.

These efforts will also involve developing policies for operations, such as permitting processes and guidelines for community noise levels.

Operational and commercial planning form another core aspect of the partnership. Wisk and the city will jointly evaluate infrastructure needs and assess opportunities for training and maintenance facilities at the Fullerton airport.

The agreement also includes defining commercial terms necessary for Wisk’s operations.

On the regulatory front, the collaboration will involve reviewing existing municipal policies and land-use codes to recommend changes that support future autonomous AAM operations.

Additionally, the partnership aims to explore collaborations with other potential vertiport sites across Southern California, focusing on route planning and securing federal, state, and local grants for infrastructure development.

Orange County Business Council president and CEO Jeff Ball said: “The partnership between Wisk and the City of Fullerton is a powerful example of the forward-thinking collaborations that will keep Orange County at the forefront of technology and transportation.

“This milestone marks the beginning of a sustainable air mobility ecosystem—one that will create high-quality jobs, strengthen connections between communities, and further position Orange County as a leader in the future of mobility.”

This partnership builds on Wisk’s ongoing collaboration with Long Beach and follows a public flight demonstration conducted in October 2023.

It signifies an important step in expanding Wisk’s presence within the Los Angeles-Orange County metropolitan area. The initiative also aims to unlock potential partnerships with other vertiport sites, contributing to a regional network designed to serve passengers throughout this densely populated region.

Wisk ecosystem partnerships regional lead Emilien Marchand said: “This partnership with the City of Fullerton is representative of the practical steps needed to bring autonomous flight to life. Our work together will not only assess the feasibility of AAM at FUL, but also help define the standards and processes for the entire industry.

“We’re building a blueprint for how cities can successfully integrate AAM into their transportation networks for the long term, and we’re excited about the potential across the Southern California region.”

In parallel developments outside the US, Wisk Aero had signed another MoU with the City of Kaga in Ishikawa, Japan, along with Japan Airlines’ subsidiary JAL Engineering (JALEC).

This MoU, signed in June this year, intends to introduce autonomous air travel in Japan by focusing on regulatory development, market analysis, social acceptance initiatives, and supply chain support.

In 2022, Wisk Aero partnered with Skyports to integrate autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations with ground infrastructure.

