CIRRUS reported that its AI-driven solution has successfully cut analysis times at Nolinor Aviation from 40 hours to just five hours. Credit: CNW Group/CIRRUS Intelligence.

CIRRUS Intelligence has announced that its aviation safety solution, developed in partnership with Nolinor Aviation, Mila, P3F, and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), has been selected for presentation at the G7 Summit.

The event will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, from the 15th to the 17th of June 2025.

This project is said to be the sole initiative from Mila’s research to be developed in collaboration with a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and chosen for this international event.

The solution aims to enhance the management of safety events within the aviation industry’s Safety Management System (SMS) by utilising AI.

The technology is intended to decrease human involvement in incident analysis by as much as 80%, according to the company.

In practical applications at Nolinor Aviation, the solution has successfully reduced certain analysis durations from 40 hours to just five hours, while also minimising human bias and standardising data processing, stated CIRRUS.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The project benefits from the collaboration of four key partners. P3F originated the concept and led the coordination and technology integration.

Nolinor Aviation provided a practical operational environment for testing, while Mila contributed its expertise in artificial intelligence to ensure the solution was scientifically sound.

The NRC, through its Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP-NRC), supported the project with $500,000 in funding and assistance in development.

CIRRUS Intelligence general manager Olivier Richer said: “Being selected to represent Quebec innovation at the G7 Summit is an immense honour for our entire team. It’s proof that a homegrown solution can have a real global impact.

“We strongly believe that applying artificial intelligence to concrete challenges—like aviation safety—can transform entire industries, and this project is a powerful example of that.”

The introduction of this solution coincides with regulatory movements in Canada and the US, which are pushing for formal SMS integration across all aviation operations.

The solution also complies with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and aligns with the global trend towards embedding safety within the aviation ecosystem.

CIRRUS Intelligence officially launched in April 2024 as a consulting firm focused on advising airlines, airports, and aerospace companies in the evolving post-pandemic environment.

The firm specialises in strategic, technological, and regulatory guidance tailored to the specific needs of the aerospace sector.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up