Boeing’s visual representation of the 777-9 and 777-8F featuring the livery of China Airlines. Credit: Boeing/PRNewswire.

China Airlines has confirmed an order for ten Boeing 777-9 passenger aircraft and four 777-8 Freighter models, making it the first airline in Taiwan to commit to the 777X series.

The order is part of the airline’s strategy to enhance its long-haul operations to North America and Europe by utilising the 777X aircraft’s increased capacity and range.

The order also includes options for an additional five 777-9s and four 777-8 Freighters.

China Airlines joins a select group of global carriers that have opted for both passenger and freighter versions of the 777X family with this order.

China Airlines chairman Kao Shing-Hwang said: “The advanced technology and features of the 777-9 will provide our customers with the best-in-class flying experience, while the 777-8 Freighter’s range and fuel-efficiency will enable us to maintain a leadership position in air cargo.”

The 777-9, which is claimed to be the largest twin-engine jet globally, will offer a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared to its predecessors, while providing the lowest operating cost per seat in its class.

It has a range of 7,295nm (13,510km) and can accommodate 426 passengers in a standard two-class layout.

Furthermore, the 777-8 Freighter is expected to enhance China Airlines’ fleet renewal efforts, offering payload capabilities comparable to the 747, alongside a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions, and a significant reduction in noise levels of up to 60%.

Boeing commercial sales and marketing vice president Brad McMullen said: “As we welcome China Airlines to the 777X customer family, we are pleased to build on our nearly 60-year partnership that traces back to the 707 and 727.

“We value China Airlines’ continued confidence and look forward to delivering the new 777Xs adorned with the beautiful plum blossom livery in the coming years.”

To date, more than 520 777X aircraft have been ordered globally, contributing to job sustainability at Boeing’s Everett facility and throughout its supply chain.

Last month, a second Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, initially intended for a Chinese airline, began its return to the US, according to flight tracking data.

This move seemed to stem from the rising tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump as part of his global trade strategy.

