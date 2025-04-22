Guam is a waypoint on the 5,000-mile route linking Boeing’s Seattle facility to Zhoushan. Credit: Marco Menezes/Shutterstock.

A second Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet originally designated for a Chinese airline has commenced its return journey to the US, flight tracking data revealed.

This development appears to be a consequence of the escalating bilateral tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump and his global trade strategy.

The aircraft landed in Guam on Monday after departing from Boeing’s completion centre in Zhoushan, near Shanghai.

Flight tracking website AirNav Radar provided the data showing the plane’s progress.

Guam serves as a waypoint on the approximately 5,000-mile (8,000km) route that connects Boeing’s production facility in Seattle with the Zhoushan centre, where the aircraft undergo final preparations before delivery to Chinese carriers.

On the preceding Sunday, another 737 MAX, adorned with the livery of Xiamen Airlines, completed a similar return trip, landing at Seattle’s Boeing Field.

A spokesperson for Xiamen Airlines confirmed that two aircraft intended for the airline had been sent back to the US, although they did not disclose the reasons behind this decision.

However, Beijing has not refuted reports that it ordered Chinese airlines to halt all deliveries from Boeing and other US aerospace OEMs.

In light of the current situation, Boeing may potentially find a replacement buyer in Malaysia Airlines, which has expressed interest in acquiring jets that could become available if Chinese airlines cease taking deliveries.

This month, President Trump increased baseline tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, prompting China to retaliate with a 125% tariff on US goods.

The tariff dispute and the recent reversal regarding deliveries occur as Boeing is gradually recovering from an almost five-year import ban on 737 MAX jets, alongside a prior episode of trade tensions.

Recently Juneyao Airlines announced a delay in the delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, worth around $120m, due to rising US tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Bloomberg sources.

