CAVU’s Propel API integration into Ryanair’s platforms is said to enhance ancillary services. Credit: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com.

CAVU has entered into a new multi-year contract with Ryanair aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers.

Under this new arrangement, CAVU will provide airport parking, fast-track security, and transfer services across a substantial portion of Ryanair’s operational network.

The integration of CAVU’s propel API into Ryanair’s digital platforms is said to represent a significant advancement in the airline’s ancillary service offerings.

This agreement consolidates CAVU’s services into a single strategic contract, establishing the company as a key infrastructure partner within Ryanair’s digital framework.

The collaboration, which has spanned over a decade, now formalises the relationship between the two entities, which was previously managed through separate agreements involving ParkVia, Looking4, and Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

CAVU CEO Martin Jones said: “Our relationship with Ryanair began over a decade ago through our B2C brands.

“What began as a marketplace offering has grown into a strategic infrastructure partnership. This latest agreement brings them closer to the passenger and delivering measurable value in both revenue and customer experience.”

This development allows Ryanair to provide a fully integrated booking experience, enhancing customer control, speed, and value throughout the travel process.

Ryanair ancillary revenue director Greg O’Gorman said: “Ryanair is pleased to partner with CAVU in delivering an enhanced digital experience for our customers across Europe.

“As Europe’s No.1 airline, we’re committed to offering passengers the best choice and value, not just in the air, but throughout their journey.”

CAVU, established by MAG, aims to create digital and physical solutions that improve the travel experience while generating new revenue streams for its partners.

The company’s Global Travel Marketplace connects various aspects of the booking journey, offering passengers a more seamless and personalised experience.

Ryanair Holdings is claimed to be Europe’s largest airline group, which includes Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air, Ryanair, and Ryanair UK.

The airline carries approximately 206 million passengers annually, operating around 3,600 flights daily from 93 bases. It connects 233 airports across 37 countries with a fleet of nearly 620 aircraft, including almost 330 new Boeing 737s on order.

In 2024, Ryanair renewed its maintenance agreement with Joramco for an additional ten years, covering ten lines of heavy maintenance at the MRO facility in Amman, Jordan.

