The new centre aims to strengthen JFK’s position as a major hub for global trade, especially for high-value cargo such as pharmaceuticals and electronics. Credit: Realterm/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with Realterm and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), has inaugurated a $270m consolidated cargo handling centre at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City, US.

This facility, the first new cargo centre at JFK in 25 years, consolidates operations from four separate cargo zones into one modern location, aiming to reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency.

The JFK air cargo sector is crucial to the economy, supporting more than 93,000 jobs and generating $11.4bn per year in economic activity.

In 2024, JFK handled 1.67 million tonnes of cargo, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

Operated by WFS, the new centre is expected to enhance JFK’s status as a key hub for global trade, particularly for high-value cargo such as pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole said: “We are in the midst of historic overhauls across all of our airports, and this new cargo centre is yet more proof of the transformation that is underway.

“This new consolidated cargo centre reduces truck congestion, lowers emissions and creates good-paying jobs, all while supporting the industries that power the region and the nation.”

Spanning 350,000ft² and replacing two older facilities, the new centre is part of the Port Authority’s wider redevelopment plans for the airport’s north cargo area.

It accommodates future cargo growth while improving logistics and freeing up land for development.

Innovative features of the centre include an advanced truck dock management system that optimises the flow of goods, reducing wait times for truck drivers and minimising congestion.

The facility also includes dedicated cooler space for temperature-sensitive goods and emphasises sustainability with electric forklifts and vehicle chargers.

The new centre is projected to generate 100 permanent jobs, prioritising hiring from the surrounding community.

WFS Americas Gateway Services CEO Mike Simpson said: “This new facility marks a new era for WFS and air cargo at one of the main gateways to the US.

“This cutting-edge facility reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in our drive to serve customers better.”

Recently, JFK announced an expansion of its partnership with Copenhagen Optimization to optimise the airport operations system (AOS) at Terminal 4. This collaboration, initiated in 2018, focuses on improving operational functionalities by integrating additional modules.

