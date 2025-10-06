The new airport is designed to initially accommodate 15 million passengers annually. Credit: Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation

Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, has commenced operations with the arrival of its first commercial flight operated by Air Cambodia.

The airport has been designated KTI by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and VDTI by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It began serving passengers with new routes and supported Cathay Pacific by providing temporary aircraft accommodation during Typhoon Ragasa.

Cambodia Airport Investment (CAIC), a joint venture (JV) between the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation and the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC), led the airport’s development.

The project involved more than 200 Cambodian engineers and 17,000 workers. It involved a collaboration with a consortium of domestic and international contractors.

Foster + Partners, an architecture firm based in the UK, designed the terminal to incorporate references to Angkorian heritage and national symbols.

The facility is designed for an initial annual capacity of 15 million passengers.

CAIC has appointed Vinci Airports for management operations, Lagardère Travel Retail for retail services, Newrest for catering, and Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC) for aircraft maintenance.

Retail and dining providers at the site include Malis, Starbucks, Paul, Bodia, Brown Coffee, and Artisans d’Angkor.

OCIC and CAIC chairman Pung Kheav Se said: “Welcoming the first passengers at Techo International Airport is a defining moment.

“It creates new opportunities for Cambodia — for visitors, businesses, and investors — and marks the beginning of a new chapter for our country.”

The opening of Techo International Airport coincides with OCIC’s 25th year of operation.

