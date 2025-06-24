Calgary Airports and Lufthansa Technik are partnering to build a facility for engine maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing. Credit: Calgary Airports

Calgary Airports, previously known as the Calgary Airport Authority, has unveiled YYC AeroNex, a new aviation hub designed to enhance air transportation infrastructure and services in Canada.

This initiative aims to provide Canadian airlines with access to competitively priced aviation support and training facilities while promoting local economic growth by integrating essential aviation industry components into Canada.

The project is backed by a C$172m ($125m) loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, complemented by an additional C$172m ($125m) in commercial bank loans.

Construction of the YYC AeroNex is already underway, with Calgary Airports collaborating with Lufthansa Technik to establish a C$120m ($87.2m) facility dedicated to engine maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing.

This facility will service Leap 1A and 1B engines used in Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320neo aircraft.

Further facilities and partnerships are anticipated to be announced by Calgary Airports soon.

Calgary Airports president and CEO Chris Dinsdale said: “We have land, a dynamic, well-educated workforce, excellent post-secondary educational partners and a growing aviation sector in need of these services.

“The introduction of YYC AeroNex is an important step within our strategic goal of building long-term economic diversification and innovation for the region.”

YYC AeroNex is expected to position Calgary as a central hub for aviation development, training, and innovation.

The initiative is expected to attract skilled professionals and enhance educational opportunities in the fields of engineering, design, technology, and aviation.

As the hub expands, it is likely to draw airlines, aerospace technology firms, and specialised support services to the region, contributing to economic diversification and boosting local GDP.

Calgary Airports, a non-share capital corporation under Alberta’s Regional Airports Authorities Act, manages YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport.

In 2023, Unifi Aviation, a US-based aviation service provider, started ground handling operations for WestJet at Calgary International Airport.

This marks Unifi’s first venture in Canada, offering towing, ramp handling, and baggage services.

