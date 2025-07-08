A dedicated multidisciplinary team at the new centre will confidentially develop innovations to enhance the business aircraft experience. Credit: Bombardier.

Bombardier has opened an innovation and design centre in Greater Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This new facility is dedicated to advancing the company’s aircraft portfolio through continuous enhancements and innovative solutions.

Strategically located near Bombardier’s manufacturing sites, the centre operates independently from specific aircraft development programmes, allowing for the rapid introduction of advanced features that enhance the global customer experience.

Equipped with specialised tools, including full-scale mockups and prototypes, the centre supports the creation, testing, and refinement of new concepts.

Bombardier president and CEO Eric Martel said: “Bombardier’s history was built on a culture of innovation and a strong dedication to changing industry paradigms.

“With the innovation and design centre, we double down on our long-standing commitment to our customers worldwide – to offer a cutting-edge experience, unmatched across the industry.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

A dedicated multidisciplinary team will work in a confidential environment to develop innovations aimed at transforming the business aircraft experience.

The facility encourages close collaboration among experts, enabling rapid experimentation and iteration to ensure that new products are robust, reliable, and can be seamlessly integrated into the company’s production lines.

This initiative builds on Bombardier’s history of successful designs, such as the interior of the Global 7500 and the refreshed cabin design of the Challenger 3500.

Bombardier Aircraft Innovation vice president Sean Johnson said: “Stimulated by the combination of their expertise, our diverse teams – from industrial designers, engineers, craftsmen, upholsterers to prototypists – now have the means they need to turn their ideas into reality.

“In the greatest of secrecy and off-critical path, our teams will focus entirely on new product design and innovation.”

In May this year, Bombardier completed the inaugural flight of the first production model of its Global 8000 business jet at its Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up