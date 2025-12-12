The United Airlines 737-8 jet used in Boeing’s 2025 ecoDemonstrator Explorer to assess the efficacy of IPS standards. Credit: Boeing / Paul Weatherman.

Boeing, in collaboration with United Airlines, has conducted flight tests on an advanced data communication system designed to enhance the transmission of information between flight decks, air traffic control, and airline operations.

This initiative is part of Boeing’s 2025 ecoDemonstrator Explorer programme, using a United Airlines 737-8 jet to assess the efficacy of Internet Protocol Suite (IPS) standards.

The goal of this technology is to improve operational efficiency and safety while reducing congestion, fuel consumption, costs, and emissions.

Throughout late October, the tests were carried out in locations such as Houston for domestic flights and Edinburgh, Scotland for transatlantic operations.

The 2025 ecoDemonstrator Explorer programme is an extension of Boeing’s broader ecoDemonstrator efforts, which have evaluated over 250 technologies since 2012. The objective of these initiatives is to bolster aviation safety and environmental impacts while enhancing passenger experiences.

Boeing chief technology officer Todd Citron said: “Boeing is proud to lead the advancement of digital communications that significantly enhance safety and operational efficiency in commercial aviation.

“Our collaboration with United Airlines and the industry team is a pivotal step towards improving the reliability and speed of communication between the flight deck and air traffic control to enable safer, more efficient flight for the flying public.”

This year’s collaboration included entities such as NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines, various aerospace companies, and academic and government researchers.

A key focus was NASA’s development of an oceanic trajectory prediction service. This system aims to facilitate the sharing and updating of trajectory data during extended transoceanic flights that require transitions between different national air traffic systems.

NASA air traffic management—eXploration project manager Shivanjli Sharma said: “This partnership has allowed NASA to further its commitment to transformational aviation research.

“Bringing our expertise in trajectory prediction together with the contributions of so many innovative partners contributes to global aviation efficiency that will yield real benefits for travellers and industry.”

Boeing plans to utilise the data from these tests to advance the communication system towards operational readiness. The initiative has enabled NASA and its partners to swiftly transition their research into practical applications through shared insights.

The programme also involved industry participants including Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, SITA, Thales, Viasat, the European Space Agency (ESA), and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. This testing phase signifies the completion of a decade-long development effort by Boeing alongside its partners.

